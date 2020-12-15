'Through the highs and lows, always together': KL Rahul thanks fans after hitting 5 million followers on Twitter

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is in Australia preparing for the upcoming four-match Test series. With the absence of senior cricketers Virat Kohli (in the last three matches) and Rohit Sharma (in the first two games), Rahul has got an opportunity to cement his place in the Test side. An outstanding limited-overs batsman, Rahul isn't a regular in the Test team.

However, with Cheteshwar Pujara (No.3), captain Virat Kohli (No. 4) and Ajinkya Rahane (No. 5) being automatic choices, India's batting line-up have two big questions ahead of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval -- who will face the new ball with Mayank Agarwal, and who will man the No. 6 slot.

The latter of those two questions have been answered with Hanuma Vihari making himself almost a certainty for the slot with a century in the day-night warm-up tie against Australia A.

Now, the Indian captain has to choose one player from the likes of KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal. Rahul's limited-overs form certainly puts him ahead in the race.