Thrilled to have a former cricketer as BCCI president, says Ravi Shastri

India had topped the group stages and were touted as firm favourites to qualify for the World Cup finals, until New Zealand’s opening burst left India’s vaunted top order in utter shambles. K.L. Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli were each dismissed for 1, and India was reeling. New Zealand rode that start to complete a massive win over the Indian juggernaut and qualify for their second successive World Cup final. In different circumstances, things could have gone very poorly for India after their exit in Manchester. Coach Ravi Shastri saw to it that the darkest timeline would not come to be, however.

Following the recent whitewash of Bangladesh, Shastri explained what he had done following the World Cup loss, why he believed in the team’s future, and his joy in seeing Sourav Ganguly named BCCI president.

“For me, the intensity shown by this team is fabulous. The way they have bounced back after those 15 minutes in Manchester. That was a bitter pill to swallow and hurt one and all. But then, the ferocity and intensity they have shown after that in the last three months is unbelievable. This is remarkable and that is why I say if you look back 5-6 years, this will have to be one of the most consistent Indian teams ever across all formats,” he said.

MS Dhoni has been on a break from cricket since the World Cup, and Shastri urges patience with regard to the former captain. Wait until the IPL, he says.

“It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni’s form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided.

“There might be one player who might be there or thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country,” he said.

Moving back to the recently-concluded Test in Kolkata, the match itself didn’t bring about a cheer as loud as the one produced when Shastri shook hands with Ganguly after the win. Shastri said he couldn’t have been happier about the appointment of a former captain as BCCI president, especially at this crossroads.

“I think it is fantastic. I was one of the first to congratulate him when he became the President because I was delighted that more important than anything a BCCI was back in place to put Indian cricket where it belongs both on and off the field. And I was even more delighted that a cricketer should be at the helm at this important phase of Indian cricket.

“And Sourav having been a fabulous player and captain and been around as an administrator, him becoming the President adds a lot of value,” he explained.