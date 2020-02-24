'Thought Kohli wasn't a fan of Four Day Tests': Twitterati mock Indian team after crushing defeat to New Zealand

Riding on the brilliant performance of their pacers, New Zealand on Monday comfortably defeated India by 10 wickets in the first Test played at the Basin Reserve.

The hosts first bowled out India for 191 runs in the second innings and then chased down the nine-run target on Day 4 of the Test match with utmost ease to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Earlier, the Indian batters were completely blown away By Trent Boult and Tim Southee, just like they were in their first innings. Resuming the day at 144/4 and trailing by 39 runs, the visitors lost their last six wickets for mere 47 runs in 17 overs they batted on the fourth-day morning.

For New Zealand, all their three pacers performed brilliantly throughout the course of the match and the Indian batters appeared to have no answer to the hostile, short-pitched fast bowling.

Southee returned with match figures of 9/110 while Boult picked up five wickets in the game giving away 96 runs in the two innings.

It was New Zealand's 100th Test win, which coincidentally also came in Ross Taylor's historic 100 Test. Also, this was India's first defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship.

New Zealand's victory won hearts after the pacers bowled quite gracefully.

Well, after the loss the Twitterati weren't quite happy with the Indian side. Here's how they reacted;