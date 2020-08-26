Thode se healthy ho jao: Twitter user really worried about Virat Kohli's lean physique

Captain of the India national cricket team, Virat Kohli recently featured on the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. However, a Twitter user seems really worried about Kohli's lean physique!
On Monday, the Indian skipper had taken to his Twitter handle to share a pictures of himself wearing his clothing label Wrogn's t-shirt. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption: "Minions and a view. Can't be wrogn."
While several Kohli fans took to the comments section to compliment his sense of style and his cool personality, a comment that grabbed our attention read, "Chikku sir aap seriously bohot kamzor hote ja rhe ho. I know sir aap health conscious ho bohot zada but sir thode se healthy ho jao."
The Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently in Dubai for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and there is no stopping for Virat Kohli when it comes to doing his routine workouts. A day after landing in Dubai, he decided not to waste any time and get going in his physical training inside his hotel room.
RCB took to twitter to share Kohli's photograph after training with the caption: "No days off for Captain Kohli!"
RCB's squad, majorly Indian players, reached Dubai on Friday ahead of the season slated to begin from September 19 until November 10.
The franchise had on Thursday confirmed that they are taking a contingent of 40 people with them to the UAE. Among these 40, 21 are players, 14 are part of the staff including coaches and physiotherapists.
The remaining five are net bowlers.
