This Virat Kohli, Captain America and Babu Bhaiya mash-up is the best thing you will see on the internet today

While India might have lost the 2nd T20I to a resurgent West Indies, Virat Kohli’s heroics in the first game are still fresh in people’s minds.

There are few joys in life that can compare with watching an on-fire Virat Kohli script a chase. In Hyderabad on Friday, Kohli was at his most Kohlisque – the perfect combination of will and skill – as he sauntered past a 200-target like it was barely there.

After a slow start, Kohli just went into a special zone flicking and driving the ball into the stands at will. Charged up he also imitated Kesrick Willams’ epic notebook celebration after hitting him over the stands.

And now one fan has found the perfect way to add a twist to Kohli’s celebration against West Indies in the first T20I.