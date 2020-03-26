This Twitter thread from BCCI perfectly explains how one should battle coronavirus

While, the whole nation has gone under lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 21,000 people worldwide, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with an interesting series of tweets which will educate the citizens on how to combat the virus.
BCCI, using references of our cricketing legends like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and others, took to Twitter posting a thread of tips which highlight the importance of practices one should perform during these times.
Coronavirus cases in India crossed 600 as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic. The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus cases is stated to have crossed 21,000. PM Modi, on Tuesday, March 22 had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus.
