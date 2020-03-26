This Twitter thread from BCCI perfectly explains how one should battle coronavirus

While, the whole nation has gone under lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 21,000 people worldwide, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with an interesting series of tweets which will educate the citizens on how to combat the virus.

BCCI, using references of our cricketing legends like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and others, took to Twitter posting a thread of tips which highlight the importance of practices one should perform during these times.