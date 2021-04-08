‘This team will win again’: Michael Vaughan predicts winner of IPL 2021

Ahead of the first game of IPL 2021, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has predicted that the defending champions Mumbai Indians are going to win the upcoming season as well.

Vaughan believes that MI paltan can complete a hat-trick of title victories in the IPL. He also stated that if by chance the Mumbai Indians suffer ‘some bizarre loss of form’, then he expects the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the title.

“Early #IPL2021 prediction, @mipaltan will win it. If by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it . #OnOn #India,” Vaughan tweeted on Wednesday.