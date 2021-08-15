'This isn’t your fu**ing backyard': Virat Kohli, James Anderson's verbal battle at Lord’s; watch video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and veteran English bowler James Anderson were involved in verbal battle during the first session of Day 4 of the second Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The incident took place in the 17th over of India’s second innings when arguably the world's best swing bowler was bowling. Kohli reportedly pointed out that Anderson was running on the pitch. Later, the English bowler said something which irked Kohli, and then the Indian captain had a go at him.

“You swearing at me again are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” Kohli could be heard saying on the stump mic. "Chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you do," he added.

Meanwhile, India felt the heat on a sunny Lord's morning as England pacer Mark Wood removed their in-form openers before Virat Kohli was caught behind to leave the visitors gasping at 56 for three lunch on day four of the second Test.

The Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who made up for middle order's prolonged failure so far in the series, could not bat long on this occasion.

Like skipper Joe Root did for England, the onus was on Virat Kohli to score a big one and bring his team back into the game but he could not do so.

Kohli (20 off 31) made a promising start before poking at a wide Sam Curran delivery to leave his team in deeper trouble at the stroke of lunch.

Root introduced Wood rather early in the session with the ball not doing much in the air. Having the advantage of extra pace, Wood hit the deck hard to trouble the batsmen.

He got rid of first innings centurion Rahul (5 off 30) with a back of a length delivery that straightened slightly to take the outside edge, leaving the batsmen stuck in the crease.

Rohit Sharma (21 off 36) once again looked in sublime touch before falling to the pull shot for the second time in the series. Having pulled Wood for a six, Rohit went for another one in the same over but failed to control the shot to be caught at deep backward square.

Considering the game situation, the shot was avoidable but Rohit has made it clear that he will go for his strokes if the ball lands in his "areas".

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Cheteshwar Pujara (36) and Ajinkya Rahane (29) are at the crease, and India is leading by 90 runs.

(With PTI inputs)

