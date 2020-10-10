'This is wholesome': Netizens on Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli scores 90* against CSK

Virat Kohli's epic skill level complemented by peak fitness proved to be too good for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings which slumped to its fifth defeat by 37 runs in an Indian Premier League campaign already gone awry.

It was captain Kohli's unbeaten 90 off 52 balls that powered RCB to a competitive 169 for 4 on a slowish track after opting to bat. He was involved in two half-century stands, first with Devdutt Padikkal (33) for the second wicket which was worth 53 runs, and then an unbeaten stand of 76 with Shivam Dube (22*) for the fifth wicket.

While the fans cheered for their skipper from home, it was Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma who was present in the stadium. Anushka topped her husband's impeccable innings with a beautiful smile and flying kisses, something which sent Twitter abuzz!

Netizens were filled with awe following Anushka's gestures from the stands. "Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better," a user wrote.