When Darren Sammy called himself 'kalu' without knowing the meaning

George Floyd's death at the hands of a white police officer sparked a worldwide bid against racism, with many famous personalities taking a stand against such discrimination.
Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy was among many other cricketers to offer his vociferous support to the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign around the world after the incident in the United States. He also alleged that he was subjected to racist comments during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.
"I just learnt what that 'kalu' meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I'm angry," Sammy wrote on his Instagram page.
"Oh so that's what that meant when they called me and @tp_perera kalu in India when we played for Sunrisers. I just thought they were calling me strong black man. I'm more pissed now."
But, back in 2014, Sammy used the same racist slur 'kalu' on himself, without knowing the actual meaning.
While he believed 'Kalu' means 'Strong Stallion', on November 1, 2014, Sammy used the same word in a birthday wish to India's VVS Laxman.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281. May God continue to bless you. #bestdresser oh remember dark kalu."
"Thanks a lot Darren," replied Laxman.
In the wake of the incident in US, Sammy urged the ICC to take serious note of racism which exists in the gentleman's game.
"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America," he had tweeted earlier.
Sammy, who played 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20 Internationals, captained the West Indies to two T20 World Cup titles.
"For too long black people have suffered. I'm all the way in St Lucia and I'm frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter," read his earlier tweet.
The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gathered steam in the US after Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)