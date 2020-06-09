When Darren Sammy called himself 'kalu' without knowing the meaning

George Floyd's death at the hands of a white police officer sparked a worldwide bid against racism, with many famous personalities taking a stand against such discrimination.

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy was among many other cricketers to offer his vociferous support to the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign around the world after the incident in the United States. He also alleged that he was subjected to racist comments during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

"I just learnt what that 'kalu' meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I'm angry," Sammy wrote on his Instagram page.

"Oh so that's what that meant when they called me and @tp_perera kalu in India when we played for Sunrisers. I just thought they were calling me strong black man. I'm more pissed now."

But, back in 2014, Sammy used the same racist slur 'kalu' on himself, without knowing the actual meaning.

While he believed 'Kalu' means 'Strong Stallion', on November 1, 2014, Sammy used the same word in a birthday wish to India's VVS Laxman.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281. May God continue to bless you. #bestdresser oh remember dark kalu."

"Thanks a lot Darren," replied Laxman.