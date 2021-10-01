'This is called spirit of cricket': Twitter hails Punam Raut for walking off despite umpire turning down appeal in pink-ball Test against Australia

Resuming the second day of the pink-ball Test match against Australia at the Carrara Oval on 132/1, Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut continued with their A-game as they frustrated the Australian bowling attack on Friday.

Mandhana scored a brilliant 127 before Ashleigh Gardner took her wicket. Meanwhile, middle-order batter Punam Raut shocked everyone after she decided to walk off despite being adjudged not out by the on-field umpire.

The incident took place in the 81st over of India's first innings. Spinner Sophie Molineux tossed up the ball and it was safely collected by the wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. The Australian fielders appealed but the umpire turned it down. However, Punam Raut decided to walk off as she had edged the ball. Incidentally, the Australian team could not have challenged the on-field umpire's decision as there are is no Decision Review System (DRS) in the series. Raut made 31 off 165.

Meanwhile, Twitter users hailed Punam Raut for walking off despite umpire turning down Australia's appeal. "Nice gesture," said a Twitter user. "This is called spirit of the game," said another user.

Check out Twitter reactions below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 06:53 PM IST