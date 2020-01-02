This inspirational video of specially-abled child playing cricket warms Sachin Tendulkar's heart

Recently, a video of specially-abled child playing cricket surfaced the Internet. In the video, we see kids having the time of their lives playing cricket on school grounds. But, what grabbed our attention is the specially-abled kid showcasing sheer determination and quality to play the game same as others. You will see the child sprinting on his knees and hands to score runs.
Uploaded on Twitter by an Indian Forest Officer, Sudha Ramen, the video has grabbed eyeballs of many around the world. The viewers garnered their support for the specially-abled kid and admire his determination to play the game whatsoever the reasons.
Amazed by the child's spirit and determination, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter extending his New Year wishes with the inspirational video.
"Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too," the Master Blaster wrote.
Tendulkar feels this should be about children and allowing them to express freely without fear as they are our future.
"The year 2020 and the decade that follows, should be about children. By spending time, showering love and letting them know it's okay to make mistakes -- we can enable them to dream big," Tendulkar said on New Year's Eve.
"By investing properly in their health, nutrition and education -- we can empower them to achieve their dreams.
"If we all take responsibility for our neighbourhoods to create safe playing spaces, it will go a long way in transforming our society," he said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)