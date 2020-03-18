This day, that year: World Cup tragedy

2007— Twenty-four hours on from the greatest upset in World Cup history, an even greater off-field shock brought the Caribbean carnival to an instant and terrible halt.

Bob Woolmer, the coach of the Pakistan team that had been knocked out of the tournament by Ireland, was found unconscious in his hotel bathroom and later died in hospital.

He was 58. As the world digested the enormity of the news, all manner of rumours, theories and plots flooded the airwaves, and within four days the Jamaica police had launched a murder inquiry.

After months of fruitless speculation, they eventually conceded he had died of natural causes.