This day that year: When Virender Sehwag became Sultan of Multan by scoring India's first triple century in Pakistan

March 29 is a special day for Indian fans. It is the day when Virender Sehwag’s fearless approach partnered with destiny and earned him the title -- ‘Multan ka Sultan’.

India, after winning the toss, hammered Pakistan for 356/2 on the first day as Sehwag played a major role with an unbeaten 228 along with Sachin Tendulkar (60*). His first-day exploits also saw him go past Sanjay Manjrekar’s previously held record of highest individual score against Pakistan, which was scored in Lahore during the third Test of the four-match series in 1989.

Come Day 2, Sehwag continued to wreak havoc on Pakistani bowlers and scored India’s maiden triple hundred by smashing a six off Saqlain Mushtaq when he was batting on 295.

The Sultan was finally dismissed on 309 by Mohammad Sami but not before he scored whopping 192 runs in boundaries which included six sixes at a strike rate of 82.40.

Watch his highlights against Pakistan below