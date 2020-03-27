This day that year: When Virat Kohli quarantined the Aussies in Mohali

Stakes were high when India played Australia on this day in the 2016 ICC World T20 in Mohali. In what was a must-win match, Virat Kohli, known for his nonchalant timing, produced one of his best T20 performances as India chased down 160 to book a place in the semi-finals.

India’s chase began miserably as tight bowling by the Australian pacers put the chains on Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma straight away. In a bid to increase the tempo, both openers succumbed soon and when Suresh Raina was sent back, India were reeling at 49/3 inside eight overs. Virat Kohli then teamed up with Yuvraj Singh to add 45 for the fourth wicket before the southpaw was dismissed in the fourteenth over. India still needed 66 runs in 36 balls.

Virat Kohli then showcased his peerless batting prowess and along with MS Dhoni, the duo accumulated vital runs between the wicket with lightning speed. Dhoni was so impressed with Kohli’s fitness that he would later quip: “He needs to pay me for running all his runs.”

Kohli stayed unbeaten on 82 off 51 balls, proving yet again why he is known as the ultimate ‘chase master’.

Watch the highlights here.

Four years on since that sensational match, Star Sports will provide fans the opportunity to watch Virat Kohli cement his status as one of the best chasers in the game, once again. Full match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports First today at 6 pm.