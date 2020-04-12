This day that year: When the 'stars were aligned' and Brian Lara landed 'on the moon' with 400*

Having registered below-par scores of 23, 0, 8, 36 and 33, it was time for the West Indies great to put up the show in the final Test in Antigua against Michael Vaughan's English side.

Moreover, only six months ago, Australian opener Matthew Hayden had bettered Lara's world record 375*. There was sadness in Caribbean. For Lara, there were plenty of scores to settle. This is 2004.

“Brian was one of the first people to congratulate Matthew Hayden, but I think deep down he felt that the record was his,” Gus Logie, the then coach of the West Indies, told blog.betway.com in an interview.

185 days later, on 12 April, Lara reclaimed the record sweeping England’s Gareth Batty to the fine-leg boundary to move to 384*. Even today, Lara holds the record of highest individual Test score.

And 12 overs later, Lara took the 'most significant single ever in history' to register an individual 400.

The veteran batted for 13 hours, hitting an incredible 43 fours and four sixes, as West Indies declared on a mammoth 751/5; Lara - 400 not out off 582 balls.

"It was almost as if the stars were aligned. It was the same opposition as when he broke the record in 1994 (Lara scored 375* surpassing Sir Garfield Sobers' 365*), so lots of things seemed to play in his favour so that his confidence level rose," coach Logie recalled.

“We were all sitting in the same seat for quite a long time,” Logie said, laughing. “For two or three days, nobody moved a muscle.

“Anybody who tried to move would be reminded: ‘Stay where you are, stay where you are.’

“There was silence at times, there were ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ at times. It seems to be part and parcel of cricketing culture, the superstition side of it.

“But once he had crossed Matthew Hayden’s total, everybody was just like ‘woah’. He went boom, boom, boom, and it happened. We had witnessed something incredible."

What is the record is broken?

"If it was broken now, there would be some sadness,” Logie said. “Sadness not just for him, but for all of us as Caribbean people.

“But he would have been the first person to have done it, you can’t take that away from him. The first man to get to 400.

“It’s like the guy going on the moon for the first time. You talk about Neil Armstrong, but I can’t remember anybody else that has been since.”