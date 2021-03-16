This day, that year: When Sachin Tendulkar became first cricketer to reach 100 International tons

On March 16, 2012, cricket fans across the globe stood to applaud the 'Master Blaster' for achieving something most wouldn't even dream of. On this very day, Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international century.

Known as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar achieved the monumental feat during the Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. He played some delightful shots to bring up his 49th ODI century. The master ended up scoring 114 off 147 balls.

Sachin already had 51 Test hundreds to his name in the longest format of the game. He scored his 99th ton against South Africa during the 50-over World Cup in 2011. The world had to wait for an year to see the legend reach his 100th century.

However, the knock of 114 from Tendulkar was not enough to guide India home as Bangladesh ended up defeating India in the Asia Cup fixture with four balls to spare.

The 'Little Master' also scored 164 international fifties and amassed 34,357 runs during his incredible career. In the list of highest centurions, Former Australia skipper Rickey Ponting is at second position with 71 hundreds.

The third position is held by current Indian skipper 'Virat Kohli' who has scored 70 international hundreds till now and looking at how his career has shaped thus far, it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up breaking the the Little Master's world record of 100 international centuries.