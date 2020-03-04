This day, that year: The Jumping Miandad

1992— Javed Miandad, who was often known for getting under the skin of the opposition, had on this day ‘jumped’ to mock Indian wicketkeeper Kiren More. It was the world cup match at the SCG when Miandad mimicked More for his excessive appeals from behind the stumps. However, the day belonged to India having won the game by 43 runs.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)