This day, that year: The greatest comeback

2001— Things weren't looking too good for India when the fourth day of the second Test began in Kolkata against Australia. They had followed on. Defeat looked a formality, but VVS Laxman, who already had 109 to his name, had other ideas. By the close of play, he had moved to 275 and his partner, Rahul Dravid, was on 155.

Dravid's innings was almost unnoticed, such was the glorious, chanceless purity of Laxman's performance. His 281 was the highest Test score by an Indian at the time. Earlier in the match, Harbhajan took the first Test hat-trick by an Indian, on his way to 13 wickets in the match.