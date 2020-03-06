This day that year: Sunil Gavaskar's record debut in Test series between India and West Indies

Sunil Gavaskar, one of India's greatest cricketer had a career span of 16 years with March 6, 1971 being his debut day against West Indies in a Test Series. Rest is history.

Widely regarded as the best opener in Test cricket's history, the right-handed batsman set world records for most Test runs and most Test centuries scored by any batsman during his time.

Gavaskar was the only batsman to score 34 Test centuries in world cricket until Sachin Tendulkar surpassed him in December, 2005 after almost two decades.

While he was the first person to score centuries in both innings of a Test match three times, Gavaskar was also the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs.

Gavaskar now stands 12th among 13 cricketers who have scored 10,000+ runs in the longest format of the game.

Test Debut

Gavaskar missed the first Test against West Indies due to an infected fingernail. But the second Test witnessed the rise of the greatest Indian opener. It was because of Gavaskar's spectacular innings which gave India its first win over West Indies.

Gavaskar became the second player after Doug Walters to score a century and double century in the same match. The right-handed batsman became the first Indian to score four centuries in one Test series and second Indian after Vijay Hazare to score two centuries in the same Test.

After Hazare and Polly Umrigar, Gavaskar became the third Indian to score centuries in three consecutive innings.

His 774 runs with 154.80 still remains the most runs scored in a debut series by any batsman.

Watch the highlights of his innings below: