This day, that year: Shane Warne's shame

1994: He was usually an ice-cool customer, but from time to time Shane Warne's toys were sent flying out of the pram. Today, with the first Test in Johannesburg slipping away from Australia, Warne was mysteriously kept out of the attack until the 44th over. When he did come on fourth change (behind both Waughs), he bowled Andrew Hudson and lost the plot completely, screaming all manner of obscenities in a contemptible display.

Source: ESPNCRICINFO