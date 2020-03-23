This day, that year: Sachin Tendulkar in tears

2003— World Cup final day in Johannesburg, and Australia retained their title with a chillingly efficient demolition of India. They had been unapproachable all through the tournament, but saved their best for last by posting a monstrous 359 for 2. Ricky Ponting emulated Clive Lloyd (1975) with a captain's century, and Damien Martyn overcame a broken finger to share in an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 234. India's fate was sealed when Sachin Tendulkar - the Man of the Tournament - was removed in the first over by Glenn McGrath.
(SOURCE: CRICINFO)
