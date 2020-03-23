This day, that year: Sachin Tendulkar in tears

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's reaction after India lost to Australia in 2003 ICC World Cup finals at Johannesburg, South Africa.
2003— World Cup final day in Johannesburg, and Australia retained their title with a chillingly efficient demolition of India. They had been unapproachable all through the tournament, but saved their best for last by posting a monstrous 359 for 2. Ricky Ponting emulated Clive Lloyd (1975) with a captain's century, and Damien Martyn overcame a broken finger to share in an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 234. India's fate was sealed when Sachin Tendulkar - the Man of the Tournament - was removed in the first over by Glenn McGrath.

