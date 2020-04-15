This day that year: Sachin Tendulkar first and only IPL century

38-year-old Sachin Tendulkar only two week prior to conquering his World Cup dream at Wankhede, was in limelight for his century knock in IPL against Kochi Tuskers Kerala; back in 2011, on this day.

The Master Blaster played one of his best IPL knocks putting on display his majestic cricket shots.

He got off the mark with a classic straight drive for a boundary. Not forgetting the 'helicopter shot' towards the square leg as Tendulkar neared to his 100.

Luck was as well in favour of him as he survived an early runout on 0. Then two lbw appeals from Vinay Kumar being turned down. Followed a close call for caught behind, and an outside edge that just beat the keeper.

Tendulkar slammed 66-ball-100 and put on a 116-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu to set a total of 182 for Kerala to chase down, which, the Tuskers eventually did.

Tendulkar had scored 99 international centuries by then, and the IPL ton on this day silenced several critics who were questioning his retirement after the WC victory.

In IPL, among Indians, only Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Murali Vijay and Paul Valthaty had scored 100s before Sachin Tendulkar. He also became the first captain to reach the feat.

In this IPL career, Tendulkar amassed a total of 2334 runs at an average of 34.83, including 13 fifties and a hundred. He was the highest scorer in the 2010 IPL.