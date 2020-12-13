This day that year: Ro 'hitman' Sharma smashed his third double ton in ODIs

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double hundred in the history of ODI cricket.

At present, Rohit will be seen in action in the Test series against Australia after clearing the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Rohit was rehabilitating and training at NCA since November 19 following a high-grade left hamstring injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The NCA medical team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Rohit after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding, and running between the wickets. Rohit's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance," the BCCI said in an official release on Saturday.

The board also said that Rohit has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. Rohit will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly.