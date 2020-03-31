This day that year: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar became first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in ODIs

It was the usual day with the bat for the master of cricket on this day in 2001. Taking on the mighty Steve Waugh-led Australian team, Tendulkar's 139-run inning helped Sourav Ganguly-inspired India script a 118-run victory in Indore.

In the course of time, the 'God of Cricket' as well went on the become the first player to 10,000 One Day International runs in his 259th inning.

It was the classic drive down the ground for a single to achieve the 10k feat, as he looked towards heaven and raised his bat in acknowledgement of the crowd.

Batting first, Tendulkar scored nearly half the team's total - 299/8. As the wickets, on the other hand, kept falling, it was, as usual, the master blaster who held the fort with a majestic display of class -- scoring at a strike rate of 111.20, with a total of 19 fours.

He was assisted by VVS Laxman (83) before Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh entered the party to wrap up Australian inning for a paltry 181 runs in 35.5 overs.

Tendulkar's record was bettered 17 years later by the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who surpassed his idol in 2018 to achieve the milestone in 205 innings.

Currently, there are 14 cricketers who over the years to have joined the 10k+ club.

Out of the 14, 5 of them are Indians --Sachin, Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni.