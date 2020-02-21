This day, that year: Martin Crowe's charm

1992: A real shock to start the World Cup, as co-hosts Australia and New Zealand met in the opening match in Auckland. No one gave the Kiwis much of a chance, but a brilliant century from eventual Man-of-the-Tournament Martin Crowe got them to 248 for 6, and then the dibbly dobblies took over.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)