This day that year: Kapil Dev's knock of 175 against Zimbabwe in 1983 World Cup

In the third edition of the World Cup in 1983, Kapil Dev played a thunderous knock of 175 against Zimbabwe in the group stages.

In the match against Zimbabwe, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the side got off to the worst start possible as the side found itself at 17/5.

Big guns like Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath failed to get going and India was staring down the barrel.

Roger Binny provided a little support to Kapil Dev as the duo formed a 60-run stand, but Binny also departed after scoring 22 and India was left at 77/6.

For there, Kapil Dev took charge and he started hammering the Zimbabwe bowlers to all around the park.

The all-rounder eventually scored 175 runs with the help of 16 fours and 6 sixes, taking India's score to 266/8 in the allotted sixty overs.

India, then defended the total as the side bowled out Zimbabwe for 235, winning the match by 31 runs.

Madan Lal starred with the ball in hand as he scalped three wickets and India went on to register their one of the most memorable victories.

The match was not televised and till date, not many have seen how brilliant the knock of Kapil Dev was.

India progressed to the semi-final where they ended up beating hosts England by six wickets. Kapil would play a crucial role in this match as well, this time with the ball. He was India's highest wicket-taker with three scalps as England were restricted to a total of 213.

Finally, India famously beat the mighty West Indies in the final to clinch the trophy. India were rated among the weakest teams going into the tournament and they ended up winning it.

