This Day That Year: India's heartbreak under MS Dhoni against West Indies at Wankhede in T20 World Cup

Mumbai's Wankhede was all hyped to witness MS Dhoni-led T20 team overpower West Indies in 2016 World Cup semis.

Sent in to bat first on a belter of a wicket, India were off to a steady start with local lads Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane putting up a 62-run opening partnership in just 7.2 overs before the former was trapped by leggie Samuel Badree plumb in front.

At 3, it was the usual day out for Virat Kohli, who continued from where he left in the quarterfinal game against Australia -- 82 off 51.

In the semis, Kohli stitched a 66-run stand with Rahane, followed by a 64-run partnership with the Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

The target - 192/2; Virat Kohli - 89 off just 47 balls, 11 boundaries, a six, at a strike rate of 189.

The stage was set for India to clinch second successive T20 final spot. However, the West Indians had other plans.

While the Indian bowlers were successful in taking the crucial wickets of dangerous Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels within the first 3 overs, young opener Johnson Charles was on a song, holding his wicket with a 52 off 36 deliveries.

By the time Charles departed in the 14th over, India looked very much in the game. However, with 73 needed off last 6 overs, the unexpected fireworks from Lendl Simmons and Andre Russell shattered Men in Blue's World Cup dream.