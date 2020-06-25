This day that year: India won their maiden cricket World Cup title in 1983

On June 25, 1983, a Kapil Dev-led India lifted their maiden Cricket World Cup by defeating West Indies in the finals by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Today, it has been 37 years since India's triumph in the tournament.

After the win, cricket got a fillip in the country, elevating the sport to religion for fans with every child wanting to become a cricketer.

India's 43-run win is engraved in the hearts and minds of every cricket follower in the country and on Friday, Indian cricketers took to social media to recall that historic day.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a photo of then skipper Kapil Dev receiving the trophy and their tweet read: "#OnThisDay in 1983 Lord's - history created. #TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev won the World Cup after beating the mighty West Indies. #TeamIndia."