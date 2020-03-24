This day, that year, India kicks the champ out

2011 Australia had gone 34 games without a defeat in World Cups before losing to Pakistan in Colombo. The week after, their stranglehold on the trophy was wrenched free on this day by Yuvraj Singh, assisted by Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina.

Australia got themselves into an advantageous position in the quarter-final in Ahmedabad when they reached 260, thanks to Ricky Ponting's back-to-basics century. When Yuvraj came to the crease, India needed 110 off a little over 21 overs and were stuttering.

They proceeded to lose another two wickets but the momentum shifted with a cracking Yuvraj boundary over point off Shaun Tait, followed by three fours - one by Raina - in the next over, off Brett Lee. India got home with more than two overs to spare in the end.