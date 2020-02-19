This day, that year: Ian Botham Classic

1980— On this day, Ian Botham became the first man to score a century and take ten wickets in a ‘Golden Jubilee’ Test against Indian being played in Bombay. He took 6 for 58 and 7 for 48, and in between smacked a significant 114 — where none reached the half-century mark — adding 171 for the sixth wicket with Bob Taylor, who also set a new Test record by taking ten catches in the match.