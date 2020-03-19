This day, that year: Here comes Rangana Herath

1978— Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, born today, shot to prominence against Australia in 1999 with a "mystery" ball, but found himself on the fringes of the Sri Lankan squad.

However, Herath really made his presence felt against the Pakistanis, he took 11 wickets in two Tests against them in 2004-05, and in 2009, when he was called in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Muttiah Muralitharan, he delivered a match-winning performance in the first Test - 4 for 15 in the second-innings to bowl Pakistan out for 117, chasing 168.

In 2011, Herath starred in Sri Lanka's maiden Test win in South Africa, with nine wickets, having taken eight each in two Tests against Australia earlier in the year.

In 2012 he took 11 for 108 against New Zealand, and two years later 14 wickets against Pakistan in Colombo. He also destroyed New Zealand's middle order with 5 for 3 in a World T20 match in Chittagong.

He took 7 for 48 to script an unlikely victory against India in Galle in 2015. A year later, Herath spun Sri Lanka to a historic series whitewash against Australia, taking 28 wickets in three Tests, including 13 in Colombo. In March 2017, shortly before his 39th birthday, Herath became the leading wicket-taker among left-arm spinners. His 400th came later that year, in dramatic fashion, sealing an unexpected 21-run win over Pakistan. Herath retired from international cricket in 2018.

Source - ESPN CRICINFO