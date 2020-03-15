This day, that year: First ever test took place

1877— On this day, first ever Test match was played between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). At 1.05 p.m. day one begun. It was dominated by Australia’s Charles Bannerman, who scored the first single in Test history off Alfred Shaw's second ball, and was dropped on ten by Tom Armitage off the same bowler (who himself would drop Bannerman twice). Australia went on the win the game by 45 runs. "The win," captain Dave Gregory, "was [...] a feather in their cap and a distinction that no Englishman will begrudge them [...]."