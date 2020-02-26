This day, that year: Defeating the  Invincibles

2000— The Indian team in Test were invincible at home when it comes to playing. But South Africa, today, took a giant step towards becoming the first side to do so for 13 years with victory in the first Test, in Mumbai. It was a tense, low-scoring affair, and looked to be going India's way when they took a first-innings lead of 49. Chasing 163, South Africa were rocking at 128 for 6 but Mark Boucher 32-ball 27 seized the day.