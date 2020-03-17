This day, that year: Day of underdogs

2007— On this day, Bangladesh created one of the biggest upsets in the history of ODI World Cup when they beat India by 5 wickets in a group game at Port of Spain.

India, grouped along with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bermuda were playing their first match of the World Cup and expected an easy game with their opposition being neighbours, Bangladesh. However, the usually friendly neighbours had a brave, young side up their sleeve who turned the match around.

(SOURCE: SPORTSKEEDA)