Cricket

Updated on

This day, that year: Day of underdogs

By Free Press Journal

Team India lost 2007 World Cup opening maatch against Bangladesh.
Team India lost 2007 World Cup opening maatch against Bangladesh.
Twitter

2007— On this day, Bangladesh created one of the biggest upsets in the history of ODI World Cup when they beat India by 5 wickets in a group game at Port of Spain.

India, grouped along with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bermuda were playing their first match of the World Cup and expected an easy game with their opposition being neighbours, Bangladesh. However, the usually friendly neighbours had a brave, young side up their sleeve who turned the match around.

(SOURCE: SPORTSKEEDA)

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in