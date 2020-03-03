This day, that year: Cricket's darkest day

2009— Pakistan's status as an international cricketing venue was thrown into question after masked terrorists attacked the team bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers to the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on the third morning of the second Test. Five cricketers, including Mahela Jayawardene, captain, and Kumar Sangakkara, his deputy, received minor injuries.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)