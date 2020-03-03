Cricket

Updated on

This day, that year: Cricket's darkest day

By Free Press Journal

Sri Lanka players getting off from a helicopter in 2009 after terrorist attacks at Gaddafi Stadium.
Sri Lanka players getting off from a helicopter in 2009 after terrorist attacks at Gaddafi Stadium.
Screengrab

2009— Pakistan's status as an international cricketing venue was thrown into question after masked terrorists attacked the team bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers to the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on the third morning of the second Test. Five cricketers, including Mahela Jayawardene, captain, and Kumar Sangakkara, his deputy, received minor injuries.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in