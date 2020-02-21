This day, that year: Birth of Michael Slater

1970— Long before Virender Sehwag made name for his aggressive batting, it was Mitchael Slater who perhaps defined it. Slater, born today, turned out to be a swashbuckling opening batsman in his own right and he also converted his aggressive posturing onto the field of play. Born in a rural city called Wagga Wagga, Slater played a total number of 74 Tests for Australia. Throughout his career, Slater was infamous for his susceptibility to the "nervous nineties", and although he had a conversion rate of 65 per cent in turning half-centuries into nineties, he took those nineties to centuries only forty per cent of the time. Apart from a brief lull during the period between 1996 and early 1998, Slater was a massive influence at the top of the order for Australia.