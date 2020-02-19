This day, that year: Argentina beat cricket's custodians MCC

1912— Argentina first played first-class cricket in 1912 against the ‘custodians’ of cricket from England, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The national team played a three match series against the visitors, winning the first game, but losing the second and third.

Cricket has been played in Argentina since 1806, with the international side making its first appearance in 1868 against Uruguay. Argentina faced Uruguay 29 times up until World War II, winning 21 of the matches. The team had previously played against Brazil in 1888 and then against Chile in 1893. For its first match against Chile, the national team had to travel to Santiago by crossing the Andes by mule, which took three and a half days.