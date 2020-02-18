This day, that year: A Welling-Ton like no other

2014— With Indian bowlers ripping apart the New Zealand line-up in the second Test in Wellington, skipper Brendon McCullum looked in great mood to fix the burns — and how:

Reduced to 94/5, with India taking a sizeable lead, McCullum stood firm like a rock alongisde BJ Watling as the duo added a mammoth 352-run stand for the sixth wicket to rescue their side. And on this day, which marked the final day’s play,

McCullum went on to make 302 to become the first New Zealand player to register a triple hundred.