This day, that year: A Sharjah in Brisbane

2012— A mammoth total of 320 had to be chased down in 40 overs to open up any chance of qualifying for the CB Series final. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara centuries had given Sri Lanka the upper hand, but then, entered Virat Kohli. Then 24-year-old, Kohli scored 133 off 86 to help India chase down the total in 36.4 overs.