This day, that year: A dodgy prawns curry

Their captain, Graham Gooch, pulled out after eating a dodgy prawn curry, and England were never in the game once India piled up 560 for 6 declared. As in the first Test, there were 17 wickets for India's three spinners, Anil Kumble, Venkatapathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan.

There was also a first, and only, Test hundred for Chris Lewis - on his 25th birthday - but that was about all England had to cheer.