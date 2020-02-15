This day, that year: A dodgy prawns curry

1993: Another thrashing for England on their horror tour of the subcontinent. They went down to India by an innings and 22 runs in the second Test, in Madras.
Their captain, Graham Gooch, pulled out after eating a dodgy prawn curry, and England were never in the game once India piled up 560 for 6 declared. As in the first Test, there were 17 wickets for India's three spinners, Anil Kumble, Venkatapathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan.
There was also a first, and only, Test hundred for Chris Lewis - on his 25th birthday - but that was about all England had to cheer.
