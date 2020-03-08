This day, that year: A champion was born

1989: This day marked the birth of Indian women’s cricket skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, whose unbeaten 171 off 115 balls in the 2017 World Cup semi-final — a defining moment for the women's game. She then recorded the first T20I hundred (off 49 balls) by an Indian woman a year later at the World T20. Being an aggressive middle-order batsman, she made her international debut in an ODI against Pakistan. Her rise to senior-player status was swift. She became India's T20I captain in 2016.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)