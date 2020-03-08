This day, that year: A champion was born

1989: This day marked the birth of Indian women’s cricket skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, whose unbeaten 171 off 115 balls in the 2017 World Cup semi-final — a defining moment for the women's game. She then recorded the first T20I hundred (off 49 balls) by an Indian woman a year later at the World T20. Being an aggressive middle-order batsman, she made her international debut in an ODI against Pakistan. Her rise to senior-player status was swift. She became India's T20I captain in 2016.