'Thinking about the onion prices': Twitter's hilarious take on ICC caption contest featuring Pollard and Kohli

India started the T20I series with six wickets triumph over West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Virat Kohli led India from front as the fiery skipper registered his highest T20I score with 50-ball 94*, pumelling six fours and six sixes. Cricket fraternity applauded the chase master's resilience in the later half of the match.

But ICC, the international body of cricket had some different plans as it posted both team's captains picture and asked fans for a perfect caption. The picture was taken during the toss.