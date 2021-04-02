'They’ve made it possible for future generations to dream': Anand Mahindra gifts THAR to T. Natarajan, he replies with signed Gabba shirt

In recent times, Indian cricket has seen a flurry of debutants who have displayed incredible courage on the field. T Natarajan, who impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra with his performance in Australia, received the promised Thar SUV on Thursday.
The left-arm quick bowler sent back his signed Gabba Test jersey as a gesture. "Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to explore impossible," Natarajan wrote on Twitter thanking the businessman.
As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar, home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba Test," he added.
Anand Mahindra replied to the amazing gesture by saying that he would proudly wear the return present.
"Thank you Nattu. I will treasure the return present & wear it with pride," Mahindra wrote.
Mahindra claimed that the reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.' He has promised SUVs to Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shubhman Gill, T. Natarajan, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar who showcased immense character and courage against Australia.
