'They’ve made it possible for future generations to dream': Anand Mahindra gifts THAR to T. Natarajan, he replies with signed Gabba shirt

In recent times, Indian cricket has seen a flurry of debutants who have displayed incredible courage on the field. T Natarajan, who impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra with his performance in Australia, received the promised Thar SUV on Thursday.

The left-arm quick bowler sent back his signed Gabba Test jersey as a gesture. "Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to explore impossible," Natarajan wrote on Twitter thanking the businessman.

As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar, home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba Test," he added.