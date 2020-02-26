‘They threw their hands at ball like they do in India’: Craig McMillan

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan on Tuesday said Indian batsmen "throwing their hands at the ball like they do in India" will not work here.
"They didn't make any adjustments in the way they played, they threw their hands at the ball like they do in India," he told Radio Sport. "When the ball doesn't bounce above knee high you can get away with some of those shots - in New Zealand you don't."
McMillan lauded New Zealand's veteran seam-bowling duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. "When the ball's swinging, and it did for most of that Wellington Test, Boult and Southee are geniuses," he said. He rated it "a terrific performance" from the Black Caps. "I haven't seen India, the number one Test side in the world, dismantled like they were over those four days in Wellington," he said.
New Zealand's drubbing of India was hailed as one of the best in Black Caps' history by the media here.
"Rare are the Tests in which the Black Caps beat the world's number one Test side," the New Zealand Herald wrote.
"To do so against a team who had won seven straight Tests, each by a massive margin, makes it even more impressive."
...But, will comeback hard
New Zealand coach Gary Stead on said he was a bit surprised by India's abject surrender in the first Test but is expecting a strong comeback in Christchurch.
"It was a bit of a surprise but it was also due to the pressure we put on those guys for long periods of time. You get Trent and Tim to operate in our conditions and both were outstanding," Stead told reporters on Tuesday.
"Trent's freshness after being out for eight weeks added spark."
The head coach also had a subtle warning for the Indian team, saying touring NZ could be as tough as playing in some of the other countries. "We want teams to believe that it is as tough in New Zealand as it is playing anywhere else in the world. That's a pride thing."
Getting Ajinkya Rahane cheaply on the fourth morning was the clincher for Stead. After that, he knew that New Zealand would wrap it up quickly.
