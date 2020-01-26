'They stood up and took control': Virat Kohli praises bowlers after seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in 2nd T20I

"That helped us restrict a strong side like New Zealand to such a low total," Kohli added.

Batting first, New Zealand could only manage 132 for the loss of five wickets. Kohli felt that the total was below par and that his team also got off to a slow start primarily due to the low target. "I think the pitch was good enough for a score of 160 in the first innings," he said.

It was an 86-run stand between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer for the third wicket that wiped off any advantage that New Zealand gained from the early dismissals of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but the Indian skipper felt that India had won the game with their effort with the ball and in the field.

"We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing, how the New Zealand batsmen were approaching. We had to make a few changes and I had to think on my feet as a captain. I think Ravindra Jadeja was outstanding, once again Chahal was a banker. Jasprit Bumrah was amazing as well. I think we backed it up in the field. The surface gripped a bit. When you have a complete performance like that, it helps," the skipper said.