'They don't know how to take a victory': Twitter slams Bangladesh players for clashing with Indian players after U-19 CWC final

Earlier, during the match, the Bangladeshi bowlers were seen sledging the Indians while bowling. The Indians, too, returned the favour to them during the Bangladeshi innings. All of this aggression finally culminated into a full-on showdown between the two sides after Bangladesh won the final.

Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali regretted the unwanted from his players' aggression and said, "As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show the respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team."

He added, "I'll say India-Bangladesh rivalry bring the part, and before the World Cup final, we lost the Asia Cup final to them a couple of months ago. So I think the boys are really pumped up and take a revenge. I won't say it should have happened, but I will be sorry for my side."