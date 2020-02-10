'They don't know how to take a victory': Twitter slams Bangladesh players for clashing with Indian players after U-19 CWC final

The U-19 India vs Bangladesh final match was a fiery encounter with expletives and sledges being shared between both the teams. After the match, too, the heated rivalry seemed to continue after players from both the teams engaged in verbal abuses and almost came to blows.
PTI reported that as soon as the match ended, it became tense with Bangladeshi players rushing to the ground and most of them still displaying aggressive body language. One India player rushed to confront and pushed a Bangladeshi player who had allegedly said uncharitable things and it was coach Paras Mhambrey seen calming his boys.
A user on Twitter shared a video of the fight.
Several Indian fans were angered by this and slammed the young Bangladeshi players for clashing with their Indian counterparts.
Earlier, during the match, the Bangladeshi bowlers were seen sledging the Indians while bowling. The Indians, too, returned the favour to them during the Bangladeshi innings. All of this aggression finally culminated into a full-on showdown between the two sides after Bangladesh won the final.
Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali regretted the unwanted from his players' aggression and said, "As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show the respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team."
He added, "I'll say India-Bangladesh rivalry bring the part, and before the World Cup final, we lost the Asia Cup final to them a couple of months ago. So I think the boys are really pumped up and take a revenge. I won't say it should have happened, but I will be sorry for my side."
Indian skipper Priyam Garg called Bangladesh's reaction as 'dirty' and was quoted by Cricinfo saying, "We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay."
A source close to the Indian team management told PTI that the emotions ran high during and after the game but "none of the Indian players was at fault".
Bangladesh won their first U-19 World Cup trophy on Sunday by defeating Indian by three wickets in a thrilling encounter.
