'There isn't anything like a natural game in international cricket': Rishabh Pant

"Sometimes it's important when crowd supports you. From an individual point of view, I was trying to improve myself every day but I wasn't getting there. I am not saying I got there, but I try to improve." Pant, who revived the Indian innings after the loss of three quick wickets in the company of Shreyas Iyer (70), said the idea was to stitch together a partnership and stay longer on the crease.

"At the start, (Shreyas) Iyer and I were thinking of first stitching together a partnership and taking the game to the 35th-40th over because a 50-over game is a fairly long one.

"Our idea was that the longer our partnership will be, it'd help us in capitalising late in the innings," said Pant who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Asked if the Indian bowling line-up was missing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Pant backed the current lot and said they were learning. Bumrah is currently recovering from a stress fracture of the back and is expected to be fit for the tour of New Zealand next year.

"Bumrah is a top bowler. Everyone knows that. He's out because of an injury. The other bowlers who are playing here aren't doing badly. As youngsters, these guys are learning," Pant reasoned.

"Bumrah has now become an experienced bowler. He has learnt quite a bit having played so much of international cricket. These players will also learn as they go along," he said.

On his thought process on and off field, he said, "If I'm practising I think about cricket. If I'm off the field, I'm not thinking about it too much.

"I talked to the team management and they told me, 'just calm yourself, see what you can do around to improve your game, improve your fitness, just try to improve yourself in every way'.