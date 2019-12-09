'There is a sense of unknown': Steve Smith on Pink ball Test

Despite being the fastest batsman to register 7000 runs in the longest format of the game, Australian cricketer Steven Smith has admitted that there is a sense of inhibition as he prepares for the pink-ball Test.

The first Test between Australia and New Zealand will begin from December 12 at Perth Stadium, one of Australia's newest Test centres.

"There is a sense of unknown, particularly with the pink ball as well," said Smith.

"You just never know. I watched the Test match last year, which seemed to have some good pace and bounce. I guess it's just different with the pink ball, how that responds," he added.

The right-handed batsman lost his place as the world's number one Test batsman to Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Smith scored just 36 runs against Pakistan at Adelaide and as a result, the batsman saw his points dropping from 931 to 923.

Smith has also shows confidence in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) curator Matt Page and his groundstaff saying that they will 'produce something good' for them.

A Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Western Australia at the same venue was abandoned due to unsafe pitch. The second Test between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at MCG, starting from December 26.

"I'm sure they'll produce something good for us on Boxing Day. It's a really fine line with that wicket. 'Pagey' is a very good curator, he'll be working as hard as he can to try and get a wicket that is suitable for bat and ball," Cricket.com.au quoted Smith as saying.

Cricket Australia will also work with the MCG groundstaff to ensure the best possible pitch for the match.

Smith said that the ground staff has a very tough job but is optimistic that they will get them a good wicket.

"These guys have a really tough job. They've tried a lot down in Melbourne but not been able to get something that is a bit more bowler-friendly. They're going to work hard over the next couple of weeks to get us a good wicket for Boxing Day," Smith said.

