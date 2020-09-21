'There has to be huge penalty for BLUNDER': Irfan Pathan says third umpire should intervene in case of wrong decision by on-field umpire

A day after Kings XI Punjab was given a controversial 'short run' which may have cost them the IPL game against Delhi Capitals, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Monday called for intervention by third umpires every time there is a wrong decision by on-field umpires.

On-field umpire Nitin Menon gave a controversial 'short run' call at crunch time of Punjab's game against Delhi Capitals. The franchise has also appealed against the umpire.

Weighing in on the issue, Pathan said there has to be a huge penalty for on-field umpires of they commit "BLUNDER" like yesterday’s game.

"Third umpire should intertwine every time there is a wrong decision by on-field umpire not just on a no ball. Every run counts. Not an easy job for umpires, they do make mistakes but if they make BLUNDER like yesterday’s game than there has to be a huge penalty for them. #Umpires," he said.

Before the match went into Super Over, the TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon had erred in calling Chris Jordan for a 'short run' in the third ball of the 19th over, bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

The TV replays showed that Jordan's bat was inside the crease when he completed the first run, starting from the non-striker's end.

However, to KXIP's horror, Menon gestured that Jordan has not completed the run and only one run was added to Mayank Agarwal and the Punjab team's total. The decision was not reversed despite technological evidence that it was a wrong call.

In the final over, Punjab needed 13 runs to win and Agarwal managed 12 runs in the first three balls.

If that one 'short run' was credited to their total, Punjab would have won with three balls to spare but they lost two wickets in the final two balls after a dot fourth ball and it spilled to a Super Over, which they lost.

"We have appealed to the match referee. While a human error can happen and we understand that, there is no room for human errors like these in a world class tournament like the IPL. This one run could cost us a play off berth," KXIP CEO Satish Menon told PTI.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar is also of the view that third umpire should have intervened.

"I was trying to make the exact point of decorum vs commonsense because had the third umpire intervened and let Menon know that it wasn't short and had Menon changed his decision I don't think anybody would have any problem with that because it was clear that right decision was made," Manjrekar said.

Aakash Chopra, the cricketer-turned-commentator, also criticised the umpiring and that technology wasn't used to enforce a fair result.

"One short that wasn't. Technology must take over in these cases but that's possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don't make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight," Chopra wondered.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag lashed out at Menon for his call.

"I don't agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match," Sehwag's sarcasm-laced tweet read.

"Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference," Sehwag wrote.

(With PTI inputs)